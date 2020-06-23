Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,623.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XENE opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $452.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

