Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of Univest Financial worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of UVSP opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Univest Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.