Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after buying an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

