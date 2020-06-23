Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 226.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 417,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. Innoviva Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 166.87, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

