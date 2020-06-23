Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Retrophin worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

RTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,364 shares of company stock worth $98,850. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $681.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

