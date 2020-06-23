Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.31.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

