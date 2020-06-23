Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,814 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 2,077,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 699,186 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 656,096 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,408,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HONE. Compass Point decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

