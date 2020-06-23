Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.20 Million in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

