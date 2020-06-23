Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.20 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Hermann acquired 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

