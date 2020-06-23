Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.23 Million in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Nextgen Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

