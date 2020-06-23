Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,464 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 179,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

WERN opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

