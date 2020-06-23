Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,831,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,646,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

