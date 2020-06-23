Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Newmark Group worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $851.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.