Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 49,967 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

