Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.52% of SeaSpine worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.