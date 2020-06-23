Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,587 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $126.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

