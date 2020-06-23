Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442,834 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

