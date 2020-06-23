Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 140,184 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,184 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.38% of TCG BDC worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 862.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of CGBD opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. TCG BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $517.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.57%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.68%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

