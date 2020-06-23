Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 194,253 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194,253 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $8,174,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 603,275 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 667,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $848.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.