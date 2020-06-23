Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 231,274 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

TPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $706.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.01. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

