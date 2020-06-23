Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 27,080 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

