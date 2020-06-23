Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 285,035 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,035 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.