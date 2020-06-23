Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 360,900 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.60% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

