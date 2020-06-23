Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,007 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WINA. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Winmark stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.80. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,249,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,083.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

