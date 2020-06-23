UBS Group AG Buys 1,597 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

