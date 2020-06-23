UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Insiders purchased 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $60,764 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

