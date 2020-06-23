UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Great Ajax worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. Great Ajax Corp has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Great Ajax Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

