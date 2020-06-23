UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of IntriCon worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IntriCon by 4,746.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.02. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

