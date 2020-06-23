UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,799.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

GHYB opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.