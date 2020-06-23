UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of FXA stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

