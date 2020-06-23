UBS Group AG Has $110,000 Stake in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 254,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 93,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. EVI Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

