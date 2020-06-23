UBS Group AG Has $112,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

TMF stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

