UBS Group AG Has $112,000 Stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the first quarter worth about $1,743,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,719.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:RVI opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

