UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Union Bankshares worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Union Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

