UBS Group AG Reduces Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECOL opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.93. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

