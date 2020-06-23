UBS Group AG Sells 11,758 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 47,423 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $903,882.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

