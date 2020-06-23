UBS Group AG Sells 1,812 Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello acquired 1,000 shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.