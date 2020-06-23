UBS Group AG Sells 18,352 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 1,403.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Timkensteel stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.06. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.