UBS Group AG Sells 2,056 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

