UBS Group AG Sells 4,566 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 2,506,224 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LJPC stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.