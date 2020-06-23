UBS Group AG Sells 6,316 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ames National were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $29.30.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.