UBS Group AG Sells 68,640 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $771.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

