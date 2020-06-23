United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

