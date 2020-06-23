United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $208.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,688 shares of company stock valued at $44,931,906. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

