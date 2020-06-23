Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of -428.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.93. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

