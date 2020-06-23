Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Universal worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Universal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Universal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UVV opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $63.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

