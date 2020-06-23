Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.