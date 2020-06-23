Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 168.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE UVE opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

