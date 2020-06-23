Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99, 993,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,548,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

