USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 192.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,665,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 9,571 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $849,617.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $90.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

